When Nargis Fakhri said any guy she met was intimidated, scared or insecure of her

Nargis Fakhri celebrated her birthday on October 20. The actor turned 43. In an old interview, Nargis had opened up about her love life and how the men she met all turned out to be ‘intimidated,’ by her or were ‘scared or insecure’. Nargis is known for her work in films such as Madras Cafe, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, and Rockstar, among others. Also read: Nargis Fakhri says she dated Uday Chopra for 5 years

In 2013, Nargis had said in an interview that she wanted to be in a relationship. The actor had said she knew many actors, who dated other actors, as they did not really get to meet people from outside the film industry. Nargis had also spoken about wanting to date ‘someone normal’.

“I want to be in a relationship. I want to live with someone, wake up with someone, and make breakfast and all of that. And, in my culture, we don’t have to get married for that, so a relationship for me is important and I really want one because I think you learn so much when you’re with another human being. You learn so much about yourself too. At this moment, there’s nothing happening because I don’t get enough time due to work and when I do get that little bit of time, I want to be alone. I’m not interested in anyone I work with. It’s not a normal life and any guy I meet would be intimidated, scared or insecure. So, it’s difficult,” Nargis had told The Times of India.

In the same interview, Nargis had added, “Hopefully someone will come along, take time out to get to know me and then, I can leave this career behind because it’s hard to have a family, while pursuing a career in the film industry.”

In 2021, years after their breakup, Nargis had finally accepted that she did date actor-producer Uday Chopra. In an interview last year, the actor had called Uday a ‘beautiful soul' and regretted not speaking about him from ‘mountain tops’. Nargis made her Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar (2011), and had moved back to the US after a few years in Bollywood. She was most recently seen in Torbaaz that released in 2020.

