When Nargis promised to kiss Shammi Kapoor but refused later because he was 'a grown man'

Shammi Kapoor had once revealed that Nargis promised to kiss him if she bagged Raj Kapoor's Awara. However, she backtracked from her promise years later because he was all grown up.

The 1959 film is one of Raj Kapoor and Nargis' biggest hit films. Bollywood film lovers continue to revisit the film decades later. Shammi Kapoor had revealed that Nargis' family was against letting her sign the film owing to rumours surrounding their relationship.

“Once I met Nargis ji. I was in school and she was shooting my brother Raj’s film Barsaat. One day I found her in a pensive mood. She wanted to work in Raj bhai’s next film Awara, but her family was not ready, there were some rumours about them. I told her, keep faith in yourself and God, surely her family would not let go this opportunity as she was on the path of becoming a big star. She told me, ‘If gharwale maan gaye toh I will give you a kiss,’” he said, in an old interview with The Quint.

“You know, Barsaat became a big hit and Raj Kapoor started his Awara and Nargis was his heroine. By that time I had finished my school, joined and left college, started working with my father Prithiviraj Kapoor’s drama theatre, company roaming all around the country. By chance, I met Nargisji again in RK studio. She saw me and said ‘I remember my promise, but now you are a grown up man, so ask for something else.’ I said, ‘Gramophone.’” he added. She took him to a store, bought him a gramophone and a few records of his choice.

Nargis and Raj Kapoor starred in a number of hit films, including Shree 420, Chori Chori, Aag and Anari. Meanwhile, Shammi Kapoor was seen in hit films such as Junglee, Professor, Kashmir Ki Kali, and Teesri Manzil, among others.