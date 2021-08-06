Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Raj Kundra said he was scared to propose to Shilpa Shetty, didn’t want her to make him her ‘big brother’
bollywood

When Raj Kundra said he was scared to propose to Shilpa Shetty, didn’t want her to make him her ‘big brother’

Raj Kundra once joked that he was scared to propose to Shilpa Shetty because he did not want her to make him ‘big brother’. The two got married in 2009.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in 2009.

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is currently in judicial custody for his alleged links to a porn racket, once said that he was scared to propose to his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty. He made the revelation during an appearance on Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2014.

Host Kapil Sharma asked if it takes something ‘special’ to woo a superstar. Raj said that he was initially nervous about proposing to Shilpa and joked that he did not want her to bro-zone him.

Raj said that he first met Shilpa in London. “Main darr raha tha inko propose karne ke liye. Yeh ek show jeeti thi wahaan pe, Big Brother. Main nahi chahta tha ki yeh mujhe apna ‘big brother’ bana de (I was initially scared to propose to her. She won a show in London called Big Brother and I didn’t want her to make me her big brother),” he quipped.

“Pehle maine iski maa ko pataya, thoda inki language seekhi, Tulu. Maa ko patane ke baad baap ko pataya. Uske baad uski behen ko, kutte ko, billi ko, fish ko… Jaise woh sab impress ho gaye, itna pressure daal diya iske upar ki isne apne aap hi haan bol diya (First, I impressed her mother by learning their language, Tulu. Then I impressed her father. Then, I impressed her sister, dog, cat, fish… When everyone was charmed by me, they put so much pressure on her that she instantly said yes to me),” he added.

Also see: Sonali Bendre re-wears jacket from ‘at least two decades ago’, Twinkle Khanna says ‘looking lovely’

Shilpa and Raj got married in 2009. They have two children together--a nine-year-old son named Viaan and a daughter Samisha who was born via surrogacy last year.

Raj was arrested by the Mumbai Police last month for alleged involvement in the production and streaming of pornographic content via his Hotshots app. Shilpa reacted to the development only earlier this week. “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family,” she said in her statement.

Shilpa urged the media to respect the family’s privacy. “I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raj kundra shilpa shetty
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme

Dogs bring a ‘special’ gift for human. Sweet video makes people giggle

People post hilarious tweets under ‘My dating history’ trend. They’re relatable
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP