Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Raj Kundra shared business ideas, advice on targeting millions of mobile phone users
bollywood

When Raj Kundra shared business ideas, advice on targeting millions of mobile phone users

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra once gave ideas for successful business ventures and suggested tapping into the mobile phone user base. He was arrested earlier this week for allegedly producing and streaming porn through an app called Hotshots.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra advised business owners to look at the mobile phone user base in a video last November.

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, shared tips and tricks on how to run a successful business venture in November last year. The video, shared on his Instagram page, has resurfaced online after he was arrested earlier this week in his alleged connection with a porn racket. He has been remanded in police custody till July 27.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra said that ‘there is no formula to get rich quick’. On being asked about a pandemic proof innovation, he said that the idea is to get people to connect with the product through their phones.

“Any kind of technology, anything that leads to people looking at their phone and using their phone. If you can give them that product… I always say, any business venture you are looking at today has to involve the mobile phone,” he said.

“Pandemic-proof means the mobile phone has to be used and it has to be used in such a positive way that your next invention has to say, ‘You know what, I am going to get another 30-40-50 million users that are out there onto my product through my mobile phone and that’s going to help me sell what I do.’ You can work from home,” he added.

Raj has been accused of being involved in the production and streaming of pornographic content through an app called Hotshots, which got banned by the Google Play Store and Apple App Store last year. Police sources told PTI that his WhatsApp chats suggest that there was a backup plan to launch a new application to carry on the illegal business.

Also read: When Himesh Reshammiya said he didn’t struggle as Salman Khan’s family was ‘backing’ him, advised ‘sticking to a camp’

Raj has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. On Friday, a magistrate court in Mumbai extended his police custody to July 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raj kundra business idea shilpa shetty

Related Stories

bollywood

Raj Kundra, accused of paying police 25 lakh to evade arrest, once said he was ‘strictly against’ bribery. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 02:51 PM IST
bollywood

Poonam Pandey reacts to Raj Kundra’s arrest, says ‘can’t imagine what Shilpa Shetty must be going through’

UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 07:34 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

This dog may not be the best workout partner but that’s what makes her adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP