Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Raj Kundra showered Shilpa Shetty with gifts but she told him 'nothing could happen between' them
bollywood

When Raj Kundra showered Shilpa Shetty with gifts but she told him 'nothing could happen between' them

Shilpa Shetty turns 46 on Tuesday. While she has been happily married to Raj Kundra for nearly 13 years now, she had once told him that 'nothing could happen between' them.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009.

Actor Shilpa Shetty turns 46 on Tuesday. She has been married to Raj Kundra for 12 years now and they have two children - son Viaan and daughter Samisha. She often shares fun videos with her husband on social media. However, did you know that when Raj was trying to woo her, she had told him clearly that "nothing was going to happen" between them?

Shilpa had told Asian Age in a 2018 interview, "Mr Kundra had a few things of mine, and he flew all the way from London to Mumbai to give them to me. On the first day, he sent me a colourful bag, and the next day, he sent me another bag. I immediately picked up the phone and made it clear to him that nothing could happen between us as I was not interested in shifting base from Mumbai to London."

Sharing details about her first date with Raj, she added, "At that point, I was planning to settle down, and he told me that he was planning to settle down as well. He gave me his Mumbai address and asked me to meet him. That’s how I ended up going on my first date with Mr Kundra."

Raj and Shilpa got married in 2009 and had their first child, son Viaan, in 2012. Last year, they had their daughter Samisha via surrogacy.

Recently, Raj and other family members had tested positive for Covid-19 and Shilpa was the only one to test negative for the virus. She took time off from her TV show and helped them recover. "Love in the time of Corona! Corona pyar hai #Nearlydone ! Thankyou all for your wishes, concern and prayers . #strong #positivevibes #gratitude #love #conquer #corona," she had written, along with a photo that showed them romancing with a glass wall between them.

Also read: Kangana hijacks Yami's wedding posts, responds to Ayushmann's comment

Shilpa will soon be seen in the second instalment of the popular comedy film, Hungama, alongside Paresh Rawal. She also has Sabbir Khan's Nikamma in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty shilpa shetty kundra viaan raj kundra

Related Stories

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut hijacks Yami Gautam's wedding post, responds to Ayushmann Khurrana's comment

PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:00 AM IST
tv

Raghu Ram once auditioned for Indian Idol, told Anu Malik ‘I don’t like people being rude to me’. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 11:45 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Overwhelmed kitty can’t decide where to put his new toy. Watch

Specially-abled Venezuelan dancer mesmerises netizens with her Salsa performance

Elephant gives tribute to mahout in his funeral, leaves netizens misty-eyed

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP