When Raj Kundra showered Shilpa Shetty with gifts but she told him 'nothing could happen between' them

Actor Shilpa Shetty turns 46 on Tuesday. She has been married to Raj Kundra for 12 years now and they have two children - son Viaan and daughter Samisha. She often shares fun videos with her husband on social media. However, did you know that when Raj was trying to woo her, she had told him clearly that "nothing was going to happen" between them?

Shilpa had told Asian Age in a 2018 interview, "Mr Kundra had a few things of mine, and he flew all the way from London to Mumbai to give them to me. On the first day, he sent me a colourful bag, and the next day, he sent me another bag. I immediately picked up the phone and made it clear to him that nothing could happen between us as I was not interested in shifting base from Mumbai to London."

Sharing details about her first date with Raj, she added, "At that point, I was planning to settle down, and he told me that he was planning to settle down as well. He gave me his Mumbai address and asked me to meet him. That’s how I ended up going on my first date with Mr Kundra."

Raj and Shilpa got married in 2009 and had their first child, son Viaan, in 2012. Last year, they had their daughter Samisha via surrogacy.

Recently, Raj and other family members had tested positive for Covid-19 and Shilpa was the only one to test negative for the virus. She took time off from her TV show and helped them recover. "Love in the time of Corona! Corona pyar hai #Nearlydone ! Thankyou all for your wishes, concern and prayers . #strong #positivevibes #gratitude #love #conquer #corona," she had written, along with a photo that showed them romancing with a glass wall between them.

Shilpa will soon be seen in the second instalment of the popular comedy film, Hungama, alongside Paresh Rawal. She also has Sabbir Khan's Nikamma in the pipeline.