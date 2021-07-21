When Raj Kundra spoke about Shilpa Shetty's image being hurt due to his controversies: 'Jhelna hi padega'

Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, had once spoken about Shilpa thinking if her image was being hurt after the Indian Premier League (IPL) match-fixing case. Earlier this week, Raj was arrested by the Mumbai Police in a porn films case.

In a 2015 interview, Raj Kundra had said that since 'her name is connected with mine' whatever they do in life, both have to bear it. In 2013, Raj and his wife Shilpa owned a cricket team--Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Raj was involved in the case and was questioned by the Delhi Police. In 2015, he was served a lifetime ban from the series.

In an interview with Zee News, Raj Kundra said, "Naturally na, main kuch bhi karta hun, unka naam mere saath judaa hai abhi. Life mein jo bhi main karunga ya jo bhi woh karegi plus minus dono toh dono ko abhi miya biwi hai toh jhelna hi padega (Whatever I do, her name is connected with mine. Whatever we do in life, since we are a married couple we have to bear it). She's a very supportive wife and we both know the difference between right and wrong and one thing's for sure, we don't know how to wrong."

"When it comes to integrity there's nothing more important. Mere liye paesa koi maene nhi rakhta. Main floor se aaya hoon, khud hi maine kamai ki hai aajtak. Mere koi forefathers nahi hai. Thaali pe kuch mila nahi hai aajtak (There's no value of money for me. I had a humble beginning, I've earned on my own so far. I never had any forefathers. I was never handed anything on a silver platter). So the way I work is that money main kabhi bhi kama lunga but izzat nhi gawani chahiye (I can earn money any time but I shouldn't lose my respect)," he was also heard as saying in the interview.

Recently, the Mumbai crime branch alleged that Raj was involved in making and selling pornographic material and gaining financially from the illegal activity while seeking his remand. He has been remanded in police custody till July 23 by a Mumbai court. At least 11 people including Raj Kundra have been arrested in the case for alleged involvement in a case relating to the production of pornography.

Raj and Shilpa tied the knot in November 2009. The couple has two children--a son nine-year-old Viaan and a daughter Samisha. She was born through surrogacy in February 2020.