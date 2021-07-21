Sahil Anand apologises, says his 'dark film' made him quit social media: 'It disturbed me. Couldn't sleep'

Actor Sahil Anand on Wednesday issued an apology video for unintentionally scaring people over his decision to quit social media. Taking to Instagram, he shared the video in which he explained the reason behind his decision. He revealed that he recently did a 'dark film', which left him disturbed. Sahil further added that he consulted a psychologist in Chandigarh to discuss his problem.

On Instagram, Sahil Anand shared the video, which was filmed inside his car. He captioned the video, "Hey Since I owe you all an apology because of leaving abruptly here is wat I want to say."

In the video, he is heard saying, "Guys, sorry. I really troubled you guys a lot. Mera woh message mujhe pata nahi tha woh itna affect kardega (I didn't know my message would affect in this way). I just wanted to go away. And, I am sorry if I have troubled or I have unintentionally made someone scared by my post. I just wanted you guys to know because you guys have been a part of my life...I think I owe an explanation to you guys. I never knew yeh cheeze itni badi hojayegi (it will become a big issue).”





"I did a film two months back...That was a film which was very dark, it was very psychological. So I had to prepare a lot for that film. The shoot went for three days constantly and I never came out of that story when I was shooting that...After the shoot was done, I was not able to come out of it. It took me time but then things were okay with time. But, suddenly abhi uski release ki baat huyi ek tarah se pitching ho rahi thi...toh woh phir se mere saamne movie aayi (there were talks about its release, pitching was going on...I had to face the movie again) and it started again disturbing me. I couldn't sleep. Things were not that great again," Sahil Anand continued.

"So, I decided to come to Chandigarh and met a psychologist. He told me to take a break for two days or three days and 'just go out without your phone'. Because I want to fight this. Because kal ko woh release hone waali hai phirse mujhe dekhna hoga (I have to watch it after its release) and I need to be very strong isliye main gaya tha (so I went)," he also added.

Sahil Anand further apologised for scaring people with the news of him quitting social media. He added that he got the messages when he turned on his phone. "I'm sure that I will fight this...This has happened to me for the first time."

On Monday, he penned a note announcing his decision to quit social media. "Hi everyone, hope you guys are doing fine. Just wanted all my loved ones to take care of themselves as I have decided to be inactive for some time, I'm not feeling like myself and the last couple of months have been tough on me. Right now, I need space. I feel lost. I feel disassociated. Sometimes your passion can become your worst nightmare. Guys, mental health is important. Kabhi kabhi kuchh wohi cheez zyada affect kar jaati hai jinko hum khud ke jyada kareeb kar lete hai (Sometimes, the things that we are passionate about affect us a lot.) I tried my best to feel normal but its only getting worse. TC. Love S.A," he had written.

Sahil debuted on television with MTV Roadies in 2006 and went on to work in a few television shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He portrayed the role of Anupam Sengupta in the serial. He marked his journey in Bollywood with Student of the Year in 2012. Sahil has also featured in Babloo Happy Hai (2014) and Student of the Year 2 (2019).