Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Sahil Anand quits social media: 'Tried my best to feel normal but it's only getting worse'

Sahil Anand has spoken about his mental health and the reason he has decided to quit social media. On Monday, he took to Instagram to share a long note with his fans.

Sahil said that he has been feeling lost for a while. "Hi everyone, hope you guys are doing fine. Just wanted all my loved ones to take care of themselves as I have decided to be inactive for some time, I'm not feeling like myself and the last couple of months have been tough on me. Right now, I need space. I feel lost. I feel disassociated. Sometimes your passion can become your worst nightmare. Guys, mental health is important. Kabhi kabhi kuchh wohi cheez zyada affect kar jaati hai jinko hum khud ke jyada kareeb kar lete hai (Sometimes, the things that we are passionate about affects us a lot.) I tried my best to feel normal but its only getting worse. TC. Love S.A," he wrote.

Sahil Anand's post on Instagram.





Sahil recently became a father for the first time. His son, Sahraj, was born in April. "Hi I am Sahraj Anand. I was born on 14th April 2021. My parents are over the moon to have me. They say I am the best gift they have ever received. They love showering me with kisses and cuddles. I am surrounded by so much love already! I enjoy feeding, loud sharting, sleeping and cuddles as much as possible. I am excited to share my eating, sleeping and smiling journey soon but I just pooped so got to go right now! Bye .#sahrajanand (sic)."

Sahil made his debut with MTV Roadies in 2006 and later worked in a few TV shows before embarking on his Bollywood journey, which began with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012. He also featured in Student of the Year 2, which came out in 2019.