When Ranbir Kapoor said falling in love makes ‘even water taste like sherbet’, called it greatest feeling in the world

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came close when they started working on their first film together, Brahmastra in around 2018. After months of speculations about their wedding, the two are finally set to tie the knot on April 14. Ranbir had once opened up about how it feels to fall in love with a person. He had said love even makes water taste like 'sherbet'. Also read: Sanjay Dutt shares marital advice for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: ‘It’s a matter of compromise from both ends’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot at his Bandra home, Vastu. Selected family and friends from both sides will attend the private affair. The date was recently confirmed by Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt.

Ranbir had opened up about his love life in an interview with Anupama Chopra in 2018. He had begun shooting for Brahmastra with Alia in Bulgaria few months prior to that. He had said, "Falling in love is the greatest thing in the world, the greatest feeling in the world. When you fall in love, everything is great, even water tastes like sherbet. You feel great. It does to me as a human being. That’s who I am. If I feel good about myself, the day, waking up in the morning and going to work, it’s because life is great and love makes life great.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia had first met Ranbir when she was just 11 years old. She was asked to enact a small scene with Ranbir which required her to simply keep her head on his shoulder. She however, was too shy to do it. Talking about the same, she had once told Zee Cade in a chat, “It was damn stupid. And Sanjay sir still tells me you were flirting with Ranbir even at that time. I didn’t even know what flirting mean then.” The two eventually began dating during the shoot of Bramha

Alia and Ranbir recently wrapped up the shooting of Brahmastra. The film, that also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, will release in theatres on September 9. Its the first in a sci-fi trilogy. It has been directed by Ranbir's friend Ayan Mukerji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON