When Rani Mukerji cried in front of Aamir Khan after not landing Kal Ho Naa Ho: I was going through a lull in my career

Back in 2004, when Rani Mukerji came on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, she revealed how the filmmaker's decision of not casting her in the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho ‘hurt’ her. She also revealed that after getting the news, she cried in front of actor Aamir Khan. Kal Ho Naa Ho starred Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles and the film was written by Karan Johar. Also Read: When Karan Johar said Akshaye Khanna was ‘rude’ to him during childhood: 'I remember I was scarred'

Rani Mukerji said that Karan didn't even discuss it with her that he'll be taking someone else for the role and that she heard it from someone else. She said, “To be honest, when I first got to know about it, I didn’t get to know it from you, so that is what hurt me. Like, I’m so close to you, even if you make a film, you can always discuss it with me, whether you’re taking me or somebody else. I share that comfort level with you. But then, when you didn’t come to me and talk to me about it, and I heard it from somebody else, I was like, ‘Why didn’t Karan come and tell me?'”

Rani then revealed that she cried in front of Aamir after this. She said, "You and I don’t have that relationship, where I might feel bad… I remember I did go and cry in front of Aamir, which you don’t know, I’m telling you on your show.” Karan clearly didn’t know this, and he said, “I didn’t even know that Aamir was the shoulder to cry on.”

“It wasn’t a cry for, ‘Oh, Preity got the role’, I was very happy for you. But I was just sad that I got the news from somebody else. And maybe that time I was a little sensitive, because I was going through a lull in my career. But then, God is kind," she added.

Rani was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 opposite Saif Ali Khan. The film, which released last year, marked their onscreen reunion after more than a decade. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh as a copycat con couple.

She will next feature in director Ashima Chibber's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

