When Ranveer Singh said Deepika Padukone is ‘good influence on an undisciplined person’ like him

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Monday. A few days after their wedding, Ranveer had spoken about Deepika in an interview and said he was excited to start a new phase in his life. He spoke about how life had changed for him since their wedding, and praised Deepika for her ‘good habits’, calling her a ‘good influence’ on an ‘undisciplined person’ like him. Also read: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone make first joint appearance after long, fans say 'good to see them together'

The two tied the knot in 2018 in a private ceremony at the scenic Lake Como, Italy. Following a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, the actors celebrated their union with an Anand Karaj ceremony on November 15. In an old interview, Ranveer had called himself the ‘husband of the millennium’, and said that Deepika Padukone's happiness was his happiness. Ranveer also said that he ‘could have gotten carried away’ with his name and fame, but Deepika had ‘anchored’ him.

Ranveer told Filmfare in a December 2018 interview, “She's someone who demands authenticity of character. That's the biggest influence. She's a real person and demands that you keep it real too. If you want to be her friend, her partner or part of her life, you have to engage with her in an authentic manner. She has anchored me. I could have got carried away with my name and fame. But she grounded me.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp together at a recent fashion show.

The actor further said there was a lot to ‘admire, respect and learn’ from Deepika. “Before she had her blockbuster year, we'd already started dating. I've seen her deal with failure and success. She's one hell of a person; she runs her whole show herself. I can't say that for myself. I've got support. My family's based in Mumbai. She's the CEO of her world in the truest sense. There's a lot to admire, respect and learn from her. She has the discipline of a sportsperson ingrained in her. I hope it will rub off on me. She has good habits. She's an early riser, eats well, sleeps well, she doesn't procrastinate, she's meticulous. This is a good influence on an undisciplined person like me,” Ranveer said in the same interview.

Ranveer and Deepika were recently spotted together at an awards show in Mumbai. The actors had not appeared together in public for some time amid rumours of their separation. They both have a slew of films lined up. Ranveer has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Deepika will soon be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The action film will be released on January 25. She also has the Hindi remake of The Intern with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

