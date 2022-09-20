When Rekha recited Amitabh Bachchan's 'abhaar abhinandan' KBC intro on wrong show: 'Ye wo nahi hai?' Watch

Rekha once got visibly embarrassed after she said Amitabh Bachchan's famous Kaun Banega Crorepati dialogue on a different show. The actor crackedup those around her as she made the goof-up, and requested producers to cut out the part. Others also teased her and fans even claimed that she said the wrong tagline deliberately. Also Read| Watch Rekha’s hilarious reaction on realising she is posing next to Amitabh Bachchan’s photo

The incident happened when Rekha made an appearance on the second season of Sony TV's dance-based competition reality series Super Dancer in 2017. A fan page for Rekha recently shared a clip from her guest episode, in which judges Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapoor among others burst into laughter after she said the intro.

It started when host Rithvik Dhanjani got amazed by Rekha's knowledge of the show and said she knows it so well that she may soon start saying his introduction about the show and its sponsors. In response, Rekha said, "No, I will straight say ‘aadar, abhaar, abhinandan....,’" but she stopped mid-sentence. Amitabh Bachchan always opens KBC by greeting the audience with 'aadar aadab abhinandan aabhar.'

As Rekha realised she said the tagline of KBC instead of Super Dancer 2, she acted embarrassed and asked, "Ye wo show nahi hai (It's not that show)?" As Rithvik said it's a different show, she added, "But the channel is same right." Rekha scratched her head and bit her tongue as she said 'sorry,' while everyone broke into laughter. A blushing Rekha apologised again and requested to cut off that part in editing, but Rithvik's co-host Paritosh insisted that now it will be part of the promo instead.

A fan said about Rekha's mistake, "She always does this..deliberately," adding laughing emojis. Another wrote, "Such lively human being she is." A third one wrote, "That's why she is my favourite," while another called her 'savage.'

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan have starred opposite each other in several films, after working together for the first time in Do Anjaane (1976). Some other popular films of them together are Alaap, Khoon Pasina, Ganga Ki Saugandh, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Suhaag, and Silsila.

