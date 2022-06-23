When Rhea Chakraborty said she was target of 'witch-hunt' after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'It's a crime to love'

Rhea Chakraborty became part of a long investigation in a drug case, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020. In the latest development in the case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed draft charges against the actor and her brother Showik Chakraborty, among others, before a special court on Wednesday. At the beginning of the investigation, Rhea had said that she had been the target of a 'witch-hunt' and was being punished for loving Sushant. Also Read| Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty charged by NCB in drugs case connected to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

In the interview given two months after Sushant's death, Rhea had spoken about all the allegations against her. She said that she was vilified for simply being in a relationship with the late actor, but said that she still doesn't regret loving him.

Asked if there was a media trial going on against her in the case, Rhea told India Today, "There is definitely a media trial. A very bad witch-hunt is also underway. It has become a most-wanted crime to love someone. I think arrest everybody who is in a relationship, who don't you do that."

In another part of the interview, Rhea requested a fair trial. When asked why so many claims were being made about her, Rhea said, "It is a witch hunt. You are a girl and he was a bigger star so it means that you manipulated him. Kisi ne to mujhe vishkanya bhi bulaya hai, kisine kaha main black magic karti hoon (someone calls me a poison girl, someone said I do black magic). Why? Just because I had a partner who had some problem and I sought medical help for him?...I am just a girl who loved a boy. That is the honest truth. I am broken but I will fight on. Despite all this, I cannot ever regret loving him."

Rhea and Showik among the other accused were presented before the court on Wednesday, when CBI filed draft charges. Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said the prosecution maintained charges against all the accused, as mentioned in the charge sheet filed before the court, and has proposed that Rhea and Showik are charged for consumption of narcotic substances, and also for procuring and paying for such substances for Sushant.

