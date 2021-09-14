When Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's parents graced same magazine cover

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among the most-talked-about celebrity couples in Bollywood. Their respective parents, too, were big stars in their heyday. An old magazine cover has surfaced online, and it shows Saif and Kareena's parents gracing the same magazine cover.

Saif's mother Sharmila Tagore and Kareena's parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, were established actors in the 1970s. Saif's late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a celebrated Indian cricketer.

The old cover had all four of them together. Sharmila, Babita and Randhir often feature in social media posts by Kareena, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.

Sharmila, Babita and Randhir Kapoor were established stars in the 70s, while Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi was the former captain of Indian cricket team.

Saif and Kareena married in 2012. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh and together they share two children - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif has two children with Kareena - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena often speaks about both the strong women in her life, her mother and mother-in-law. Kareena, who recently released a self-help book on pregnancy, mentioned in the foreword of the book, how among others, it was Sharmila who convinced her that she must continue working through her pregnancy. She wrote: "My mother-in-law was also among the first to tell me that I had to keep working. Her advice was to do whatever I wanted but with confidence. She did some great work in the movies after her marriage and kids and was a real inspiration. My mother is also a strong role model for me, and she and my father both told me I must keep at it."