Saif Ali Khan captures Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor as they spend time together, Ranveer Singh sends 'love'

Actor Karisma Kapoor posed with her sister actor Kareena Kapoor in a monochrome picture. Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared the moment that was captured by actor Saif Ali Khan and thanked him.

In the picture, Karisma Kapoor sat at a study table in a room as she turned sideways and posed with her face in her hand. Kareena Kapoor at behind Karisma in a chair on a balcony.

Sharing the post, Karisma wrote, "Thanks saifu for this wonderful memory, can’t wait to put it up love it #family #cherishedmoments #fortunenights #sistersarethebest."

Reacting to the picture, Amrita Arora wrote, "Stunning pic." Zahan Kapoor said, "Beautiful photo!!!" Saba Ali Kha commented, "Beautiful women." Ranveer Singh wrote, "Love."

Karisma Kapoor often shares pictures with her family members and friends on Instagram. Recently she reposted a picture by Kareena, featuring the sisters along with their parents--Randhir Kapoor and Babita. The family got together for lunch at Randhir's Bandra residence.

Karisma captioned the post, "Family time #saturdaylunch #repost @kareenakapoorkhan...My world @therealkarismakapoor @dabookapoor #babitakapoor."

Recently, Karisma shot an advertisement with Kareena and filmmaker Punit Malhotra. "Always special shooting with bebo... something exciting coming soon," she had written on Instagram. Karisma was last seen on screen in her debut web series Mentalhood, which released in 2020.

Also Read | Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor huddle up for a cute family pic: 'My world'

Meanwhile, Kareena is all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film and will be co-producing it with Ekta Kapoor. Recently, she launched her book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.

Kareena will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which reunites her with Aamir Khan. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.