When Saif Ali Khan said Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma were ‘acing marriage’, but Kareena Kapoor wanted attention too

Saif Ali Khan once cited Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the exemplar of an ideal marriage. He said it in 2019 while speaking to his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, on her chat show What Women Want.

Virat and Anushka, who got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017, welcomed daughter Vamika in January this year. Saif and Kareena, meanwhile, welcomed their second son last month.

On the show, Kareena had asked Saif to name a celebrity couple who was ‘acing marriage’. While maintaining that it would be difficult to judge from the outside, he went on to say, “I like Virat and Anushka. I think they look really nicely balanced together. They seem happy. Maybe it’s because my parents (cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore) had a similar balance that I kind of appreciate that. A movie star and a cricketer…different worlds.”

Kareena protested that Saif could have named them as well: “But why aren’t you saying that we are also acing marriage, yeah? Not just Virat and Anushka!” He replied that it was ‘not good to praise’ one’s own self.

“No, but that’s okay. We are at least setting some kind of goals, I think, in some way,” Kareena said, as Saif chimed in, “Nazar na lage (to protect us from the evil eye), perhaps that’s why.

Saif also said that instead of idolising celebrity marriages, people should look up to ‘the non-famous person next door who has managed to send his kids to school’. “A nice, balanced middle-class life is also worthy of adulation in that sense. But unfortunately, we only know celebrities or we want to give examples,” he added.

Saif and Kareena fell in love on the sets of their film, Tashan, and got married on October 16, 2012. They have two sons -- four-year-old Taimur and a one-month-old whose name is yet to be revealed.