Kareena Kapoor asks Saif Ali Khan which celeb couple is ‘acing marriage’, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma is his answer

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 16:47 IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been setting indomitable couple goals for a while now, and even Saif Ali Khan is a fan. On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, Saif said that he really admires the marriage of Virat and Anushka.

When Kareena asked Saif to name a celebrity couple who was “acing marriage”, he said, “Acing marriage, who knows? You look like you’re acing marriage and you might not be.” She chimed in, “That’s also an art.”

Saif then went on to say, “I like Virat and Anushka. I think they look really nicely balanced together. They seem happy. Maybe it’s because my parents (cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore) had a similar balance that I kind of appreciate that. A movie star and a cricketer…different worlds.”

Kareena also asked Saif what he felt about people idolising their marriage. “I think idolising is a dangerous thing generally. I think people should be respected for what they are known for. I think you can respect someone for being a nice actor. You can respect the idea of a relationship, perhaps, or appreciate some things but idolise is a really strong word because I don’t think people really know… I mean, we are just like normal people in a relationship,” he said.

“If you are going to idolise someone, more than movie stars, sometimes you should probably idolise the non-famous person next door who has managed to send his kids to school. A nice, balanced middle-class life is also worthy of adulation in that sense. But unfortunately, we only know celebrities or we want to give examples,” he added.

Saif that celebrity relationships have their own share of challenges. “It can be quite insecure. You are working with attractive people and you are travelling the world. To maintain a healthy relationship in those circumstances is sometimes a little hard and anyone who has managed to do it with grace is worthy of respect. There are lots of celebrity couples that have done it really well,” he said.

