Anushka Sharma spends romantic evening with ‘beloved’ Virat Kohli on their balcony, shares pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:52 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared two new pictures of herself, enjoying a beautiful evening at her Mumbai home. The photos are clicked by her husband and cricketer, Virat Kohli.

“And just like that a coffee under the setting sun on the balcony of our home became a memory to hold. Captured by my beloved,” she captioned the post. The photos show her enjoying a drink while sitting on her balcony.One can see the Mumbai skyline in a distance.

The photo got showered with love and compliments from her fans. Some wanted more pictures of Anushka with Virat. “Please post virushka selfie as well,” wrote one. Even Arjun Kapoor left a confusing comment about her socks. “Socks ki dry cleaning mashallah top notch hai (The socks have been dry-cleaned so well),” he wrote.

Anushka and Virat celebrated the New Year in Switzerland recently. She posted some of her photos from the vacation in which she could be seen laughing while enjoying a meal. She captioned the photos: “Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh! My husband has figured it out.”

Virat also took to Instagram to share some happy moments from the holiday. “No stress about pictures when you’ve got the best photographer taking them for you,” he captioned his snap and tagged Anushka in it.

Virat and Anushka celebrated their second wedding anniversary in December. They got married in Italy in 2017.

