e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma spends romantic evening with ‘beloved’ Virat Kohli on their balcony, shares pics

Anushka Sharma spends romantic evening with ‘beloved’ Virat Kohli on their balcony, shares pics

Anushka Sharma has shared new pictures of herself, clicked by husband Virat Kohli. The couple enjoyed a romantic evening together at their Mumbai home on Wednesday.

bollywood Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Sharma spent a lovely evening with her husband at their home.
Anushka Sharma spent a lovely evening with her husband at their home.
         

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared two new pictures of herself, enjoying a beautiful evening at her Mumbai home. The photos are clicked by her husband and cricketer, Virat Kohli.

“And just like that a coffee under the setting sun on the balcony of our home became a memory to hold. Captured by my beloved,” she captioned the post. The photos show her enjoying a drink while sitting on her balcony.One can see the Mumbai skyline in a distance.

 

The photo got showered with love and compliments from her fans. Some wanted more pictures of Anushka with Virat. “Please post virushka selfie as well,” wrote one. Even Arjun Kapoor left a confusing comment about her socks. “Socks ki dry cleaning mashallah top notch hai (The socks have been dry-cleaned so well),” he wrote.

Also read: Deepika Padukone loves Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi look, Ranveer Singh calls her ‘Lulu The Gangster’

 

Anushka and Virat celebrated the New Year in Switzerland recently. She posted some of her photos from the vacation in which she could be seen laughing while enjoying a meal. She captioned the photos: “Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh! My husband has figured it out.”

Virat also took to Instagram to share some happy moments from the holiday. “No stress about pictures when you’ve got the best photographer taking them for you,” he captioned his snap and tagged Anushka in it.

Virat and Anushka celebrated their second wedding anniversary in December. They got married in Italy in 2017.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty’: Navy chief
‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty’: Navy chief
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
‘We’ll speak to our wives,’ David Warner’s cheeky response on WC 2023 plans
‘We’ll speak to our wives,’ David Warner’s cheeky response on WC 2023 plans
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award
Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news