‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Kohli made all the headlines when he was the captain of India’s under 19 side which clinched the title back in 2008. Months later he was named in India’s senior squad and ever since, has been an intergral part of the side.

cricket Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Team India captain Virat Kohli has said that his favourite career moment will always be the day when he was picked for the national team back for the first time back in 2008. The 31-year-old batsman, who has been India’s match-winner in the recent oast was speaking at an event. “...for me, the moment that will always be very dear to me or special is the day that I got selected in the Indian team. I was at home with my mother, watching news, I was getting no information from anywhere and as my name flashed I had no idea what to do,” Kohli said.

“I went berserk, there was no synchronisation. I didn’t know whether to sit, stand, run or jump...I think that is one moment that I would multiply eight times any day and replay it,” he further added.

ALSO READ: ‘India humiliated, Virat Kohli cannot come in the 28th over’

Kohli made all the headlines when he was the captain of India’s under 19 side which clinched the title back in 2008. Months later he was named in India’s senior squad and ever since, has been an intergral part of the side.

“...when you are playing for the national team, tournaments or series become achievements, they become accomplishments. But something that you work hard for as an eight-year-old starting to play cricket to representing your country -- that is a feeling you can’t replicate,” he said.

“The starting point stands out for me because it gives you clarity, vision and motivation and also because it keeps me grounded and reminds me where I’m from,” he added.

Kohli won the ICC spirit of cricket award for 2019 for his amazing gesture during the World Cup when he asked the crowd to stop booing Australian batsman Steve Smith.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m surprised,’ Virat Kohli reacts after getting ‘Spirit of Cricket Award’

“I’m surprised that I have got it, after many years of being under the scanner for the wrong things. It is part of camaraderie that sportsmen must have with each other. That moment was purely understanding an individual’s situation. I don’t think a guy who is coming out of a situation like that needs to be taken advantage of. You can sledge, can have have banter on the field, you say things to the opposition in wanting to beat them. But booing someone is not in the spirit of any sport, I don’t endorse it,” Kohli said after receiving the award.

