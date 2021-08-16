Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Saif Ali Khan was tired of playing the commitment phobic manchild: ‘I've been married twice!'
bollywood

When Saif Ali Khan was tired of playing the commitment phobic manchild: ‘I've been married twice!'

Saif Ali Khan is among the few mainstream Hindi cinema actors who do not shy away from taking on different roles. On his birthday, we revisit what he once said about his older movies.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan played a man unwilling to fall in love or get married in Hum Tum.

Actor Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 51st birthday on Monday. Through his career spanning almost three decades, Saif has worked on a large variety of movies, playing chocolate boy lovers, grimy villains and quirky gangsters. However, for a large part of his career, Saif got stuck in the role of a commitment phobic manchild, something his critics noticed, as did he.

Saif played such characters in movies such as Kya Kehna, Hum Tum, Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail, among others. But in an interview in 2018, Saif confessed that he too was bored of such roles.

Speaking to Film Companion, Saif was asked about his opinion on Cocktail, a film that starred him as a 30-something man who did not want to marry his girlfriend, played by Deepika Padukone. Saif said that Imtiaz Ali, who wrote the film, did bring out something new in it, despite the often-seen theme. Saif said that with Agent Vinod, he tried to give a new direction to his career.

“I think I had sensed that I need to do something new which is when I was trying to put Agent Vinod together, which didn't work out but it is a well produced film. If it had worked, it was a good attempt for a guy who does romantic comedies to do something a little more age-appropriate. In your early 40s, you can be a R&AW agent or whatever. I don't know how many times manipulating one's fate actually worked," he said.

Speaking about Cocktail, Saif said he thought it would be ‘pretty much the last time’ he'd be doing it. “I felt like I was getting a little bored of that vibe. The soul of the romantic hero is a guy who is confused about his future and is commitment phobic. I think that's really irritating to the audience after a while. The guy's grown up…,” Said said. He thought about it a bit and quipped, “I've been married twice. Like you're still confused?” His comment left the audience in splits.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar lashes out at Divya Agarwal, leaves Shamita Shetty in tears. Watch

Saif was first married to actor Amrita Singh and had two children with her--Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. In 2012, he married actor Kareena Kapoor and the two are parents to Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Saif was last seen in Tandav, the second season of Sacred Games and Jawani Jaaneman, in which, he played a confused manchild once again. His upcoming releases include Bhoot Police and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saif ali khan saif ali khan movies

Related Stories

bollywood

Sharmila Tagore wanted to know if Saif Ali Khan was given a 'tight' slap in Dil Chahta Hai, Suchitra Pillai reveals

UPDATED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:27 PM IST
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan suggested surrogacy before Jeh, Saif Ali Khan wanted to ‘do it the right way’

PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 11:38 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch

Netflix uses movie scenes to explain ‘what makes us desi’. Video goes viral

Kitty’s reaction on being tickled makes for a very happy video. Watch viral clip

A home for you and me
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP