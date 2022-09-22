When Salman Khan said he felt he didn't 'even have 10%' of Rajesh Khanna, Kumar Gaurav's stardom: There's no one bigger

Actor Salman Khan had once spoken about actors whom he felt were 'stars' adding that for him no one was ‘bigger than Rajesh Khanna and Kumar Gaurav'. In an old interview in 2017, Salman had said that if there was a comparison about stardom he felt he didn't have 10 percent of it. Salman had also praised Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. (Also Read | When Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he'll star with Aamir Khan, Salman Khan)

Rajesh Khanna delivered 15 consecutive solo super-hits between 1969 and 1972. He made his debut in 1966 with Aakhri Khat, which was India's first official Oscar Entry in 1967. He featured in many films including Aradhana, Kati Patang, Guddi, Anand, Bawarchi, Namak Haraam, among many others. Kumar Gaurav, son of actor Rajendra Kumar, became an overnight sensation with his film Love Story in the early 1980s. He also featured in Teri Kasam, Star, Naam, and Kaante.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Salman had said, “Actor wise I don’t think anyone is bigger than Dilip Kumar, after that Mr Amitabh Bachchan had a very good run and he’s working even today and is everywhere. Star wise if you think we guys have the popularity then (it is not true)... I think there is no one bigger than Rajesh Khanna and the other was Kumar Gaurav. I have seen the stardom of both and it was unbelievable. So, when there is a comparison about stardom I feel we don’t even have 10% of it.”

Speaking about being called a ‘superstar’, Salman had said, “It’s (acting) just a job. If you take everything seriously it is going to go your head. I live my life moment to moment and do my best in every moment. Like if there is one person who is doing really well and gets in complacent zone and thinks whatever I do is ok and that’s like the worst thing to do ever. So, no matter where you are, you should always think how did you get up there and should work in a way you did for your first film, that sincerity should be there in every shot.”

Salman will be next seen in an upcoming action comedy film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde. Apart from that, he also has Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023. Fans will also see Salman return as the host of the 16th season of Bigg Boss.

