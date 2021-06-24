When Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan revealed the ‘real’ reason behind their fight, it was about marriage. Watch

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a close friendship now but there was a time, some years ago, when they were not on talking terms. After they patched up, they poked fun at their fight at the Star Screen Awards in 2016.

In a video shared online by a fan club, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan decided to tell everyone the ‘asli (real)’ reason behind their fallout. “Kisiko yeh nahi maalum hai ki Salman aur mera jhagda kyun hua. Humara jhagda bohot ek chhoti si baat pe hua, ki hum dono mein se zyada khush kaun hai (No one knows why Salman and I had a fight. We fought over a very small thing - who among us is happier),” Shah Rukh said.

Salman said that Shah Rukh was trying to convince him to get married. “Maine usko kaha ki main ghar jaata hoon toh mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai. Biwi hoti hai toh mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai. Salman ne kaha, ‘Main jab ghar jaata hoon, meri biwi nahi hai, isliye mujhe usse aur zyada khushi hoti hai’ (I told him that when I go home and see my wife, it gives me joy. Salman told me that it gives him even more joy when he goes home and does not have to see a wife),” Shah Rukh said.

“Maine kaha main ghar jaata hoon toh meri laadli mere godh mein baithti hai, mujhe khushi hoti hai. Usne bola, ‘Main ghar jaata hoon, mere godh mein bohot saari laadliyaan baithti hai, mujhe aur bhi zyada khushi hoti hai.’ Toh isi baat pe humara jhagda sa ho gaya (I told him that when I go home, my dearest girl comes and sits on my lap, giving me joy. Salman said that when he goes home, many of his dearest girls come and sit on his lap, giving him even more joy. This is what we ended up fighting over),” Shah Rukh added.

Shah Rukh has been married to Gauri Khan since October 25, 1991. They have three children -- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. Salman, meanwhile, is still a bachelor.

Salman went on to say that their fight was not a physical one but ‘Andaz Apna Apna type’, while Shah Rukh said ‘koi badi baat nahi hui thi (it was not a big deal)’. “Humare beech sirf dosti nahi hai, humara jo hai ek bhaigiri hai. Humara ek brotherhood hai, hum dono bhai jaise hai bilkul (We are not only friends but there is a brotherhood between us),” Shah Rukh added.

Also read | Kirti Kulhari recalls being replaced in a film overnight while battling depression: ‘It just shook me up’

Shah Rukh and Salman got into a fight at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in 2008. After not talking to each other for several years, they hugged it out at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party. Now, the two are close friends and even make friendly appearances in each other’s films. While Shah Rukh featured in a cameo in Tubelight, Salman made a guest appearance in Zero.