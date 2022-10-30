When Sanjay Dutt got high on drugs, woke up feeling hungry two days later; scared his house staff

Actor Sanjay Dutt had once spoken about an incident, from the time he used to take drugs. A few years ago, Sanjay along with actor Jackie Shroff was part of Salman Khan-hosted game show Dus Ka Dum. On the show, Jackie Shroff had asked Sanjay to talk about drugs to make college students aware of its effects on a person's life. (Also Read | Sanjay Dutt says he started doing drugs for attention from women)

Sanjay had said, "Drugs is useless thing." The actor then spoke about an incident, "Ek time mai ekdum solid nasha karke aaya, room mein jaake sogaya main. Din ka time tha 7-8 baje toh main utha toh bhook lagi thi. Main ek naukar ko bola, bohut purana naukar tha, bola 'thoda khaana dede (Once I was very high so I went to my room and slept. I woke up at around 7-8 in the morning feeling hungry. I asked my house help, who was with me for several years, 'Give me food')."

"Toh woh rone laga, bola, 'Do din k baad tu khaana maang raha hai'. Maine bola, 'Do din kaha? Main toh kal raat ko soya tha'. Usne bola, 'Nahi tu do din pehle soya tha'. Mere ko hosh hi nahi tha. Usdin maine decide kiya ki main chodh dunga. Yeh drugs kuch nahi, zindagi ka nasha, best (So he started crying and said, 'You are asking for food after two days'. I said, 'How is it two days? I slept last night'. He said, 'No, you slept two days ago'. I wasn't in my senses. That day I decided to quit drugs. Drugs is a waste, the intoxication of life is the best)."

Sanjay has always been vocal about the time he got involved with drugs. Earlier this year, speaking with Ranveer Allahabadia, Sanjay had said, “I was very shy, especially with women, so I started it to look cool. You do it and you become a cooler guy with the ladies, you talk to them. Ten years of my life I was in my room, or in the bathroom, and not interested in shoots. But this is what life is, and that’s how everything changed. When I came back (from the rehab), people used to call me charsi (addict). And I thought, galat hai yeh (this is wrong)."

Sanjay was recently seen in Yash Raj Films' period drama film Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. He will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer film Ghudchadi alongside Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar in the lead roles. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON