When Shah Rukh Khan had wittiest comeback for anchor: 'First get rich, then become a philosopher'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had a quick response for news anchor Arnab Goswami at a panel discussion in 2018, when he was questioned about his stance on creativity and the business of filmmaking.

The discussion, titled 'Media: Shaping the Future of Information and Entertainment', saw Shah Rukh talk about how the relationship between the media and the film industry has evolved. "We should all collaborate on creativity," the actor said.

He continued, "All of should be collaborative, we should all be creative, and we should be fearless, because we are all in the same boat... There will be differences, but I think the digital world is going to make us collaborative, and the faster we all recognise it and make it profitable for us, the better it is..."





Arnab interjected, "Shah Rukh, you started by saying we are not businessmen we are content creators, you have mentioned profit three times in the last five minutes..." Shah Rukh replied, "Yaar, main bataun, gurbat mein creativity nahi hoti (an impoverished mind cannot be creative), I tell everyone, first get rich then become a philosopher."

In 2020, the two would face off again, but this time after Shah Rukh's production house, along with over 30 other film industry entities, filed a suit against news channels and four journalists, including Arnab, seeking to restrain them from making “irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks” against the film industry. This came after the sustained media coverage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, during which the plaintiffs said that “highly derogatory words and expressions (were used) for Bollywood” and listed terms like “dirt”, “filth”, “scum” and “druggies”.

