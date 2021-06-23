When Shah Rukh Khan revealed something he has that Amitabh Bachchan doesn't: 'A taller wife'

Shah Rukh Khan is known to be among the wittiest actors in Bollywood. When he appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan, during its very first season in 2005, he displayed that same humorous side of him.

Shah Rukh Khan had appeared on the show with Amitabh Bachchan. While Shah Rukh was promoting his film Main Hoon Na, Amitabh's Black was also up for release.

During the rapid-fire round, neither of them tried to be coy or avoid more scandalous questions. When host Karan Johar asked Amitabh to name that one thing of his that Shah Rukh doesn't have, he replied, "My height". He also said that Shah Rukh's quick thinking is something he doesn't have.

When it was Shah Rukh's turn, he gave it back with a funny reply. On being asked what is something that he has that Amitabh does not, Shah Rukh said, "A taller wife." However, he decided to soften his reply by adding, "Just about... I think." The actor also revealed that Kaun Banega Crorepati was one thing of Amitabh that he wished he had.

Amitabh is married to Jaya Bachchan while Shah Rukh is married to Gauri Khan. Jaya is about 5'2" while Amitabh is a towering 6'. In 2019, on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh had also joked about the height difference between him and Jaya.

Amitabh talked about how a contestant on the show is soon to get married and selected his bride for her height. The star added he shouldn’t give much advice on height (referring to Jaya) or he may have to face the ‘belan’ in his home.

Amitabh and Jaya have been married since 1973. They have two children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. They also have three grandkids--Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.