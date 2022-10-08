When Shah Rukh Khan thought Gauri Khan wouldn't be a 'good mother'

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has not let go of any opportunity to praise his wife, Gauri Khan. Gauri, who celebrates her birthday on Saturday, was once praised by Shah Rukh for being the perfect mother to their kids. The couple got married in 1991. They welcomed son Aryan in 1997 and daughter Suhana in 1992. In 2013, their third child AbRam was born via surrogacy. (Also read: Gauri Khan talks about Aryan Khan's arrest on Koffee With Karan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On an episode of Koffee With Karan season 1, Shah Rukh joined the show with Gauri. Also on the couch with them were Hrithik Roshan and his then wife Sussanne Khan. Host Karan Johar asked Shah Rukh about his bond with Gauri after all the kids and a long marriage. When Shah Rukh said, “Surprisingly, I never thought Gauri would be a good mother. She doesn't come across as a children-friendly lady.” When Gauri said, “Excuse me?” he replied, “I didn't think… she is not coochy-cooing, like girls do around kids. But I was pleasantly surprised that she is an absolutely wonderful mother. And she is the kind of mother that kids with my kind of father need to have."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “She makes it sensible, simple and specifically one word: very middle class. I think she hasn't changed at all from what I have known her. I may have slipped, or changed a little for better or worse. She's exactly being the kind of person she's been for all these years: very middle class, very simple, very straightforward, very honest. And highly intelligent in her own different sort of a way.”

Shah Rukh and Gauri live in Mumbai at their famous home Mannat. Shah Rukh is currently busy with three projects and Gauri is active with her interior designing business. Their son Aryan hopes to become a filmmaker someday and daughter Suhana is currently shooting for The Archies movie with Zoya Akhtar, which will mark her acting debut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON