When Shashi Kapoor remembered how Yash Chopra filmed Kabhie Kabhie's ‘Suhaag Raat Hai’ scene

Monday marks the 89th birth anniversary of late filmmaker Yash Chopra. Over the years, many actors have spoken about him in high regard, remembering his love for movies and the commitment to his work.

After his death in 2012, late actor Shashi Kapoor remembered the films he made with Yash. Speaking to a leading daily, Shashi recalled how Yash made his actors comfortable, even during that ‘suhagraat’ scene in Kabhie Kabhie.

“Whilst shooting his romantic saga, Kabhie Kabhie, he was at his best. Yash Chopra excelled in love themes. He shot my romantic moments with Rakhee with tenderness and care during the haunting Mukesh number, Suhaag Raat Hai, without making it appear sensuous or vulgar,” he said.

He also recalled the dramatic scene from Deewar in which he had to scream at Amitabh Bachchan. “On one scene, I had to shout, ‘Bhai tum dastakhat karoge ya nahin’, in three octaves, one rising above the other. Here, Yash Chopra showed his expertise in controlling me from going overboard,” he said, adding that he trusted Yash enough that he agreed to play ‘second fiddle’ to Amitabh, ‘the newcomer’ in the movie.

Kabhie Kabhie starred Shashi, Rakhee and Amitabh. It released in 1976 and was written by Yash's wife, Pamela Chopra. Amitabh and Rakhee played lovers who decide to separate when her parents arrange her match with Shashi's character. The film also starred Waheeda Rehman and Rishi Kapoor.

In Deewar, Amitabh and Shashi played estranged brothers. While one becomes a cop, another takes a path to crime. The film featured iconic dialogues by Salim–Javed.

Yash Chopra was among the most influential filmmakers of Bollywood. His romantic films such as Chandni, thrillers such as Darr and family dramas such as Deewar became classics. He also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Veer Zaara and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The latter was also his final film.