When Shruti Haasan offended Kamal Haasan, wished she was related to 'someone famous': 'Was taking him for granted'

Shruti Haasan is the daughter of the legendary actor Kamal Haasan. While many are aware of his legacy, Shruti revealed that she once offended the actor by telling him that she wished she ‘was related to someone famous.’

The actor, during an appearance on Mandira Bedi's talk show The Love Laugh Live Show: Season 3, revealed that she was nine years old when she walked up to Kamal Haasan and expressed her desire to him. Looking back, Shruti Haasan said that she feels bad for him.

“I was about nine years old and I just felt like, I was taking him for granted. I was over the whole 'Is your dad Kamal Haasan' thing. I thought we could be related maybe to Einstein or like... That would be cool. He was offended but what I meant was... I meant like treasure hunt of your own life. But he was extremely offended and he was like 'Shruti, I am really famous. Like a lot of people really like me.' And I was like 'Ya but you know what I mean'. He was like, 'No, I don't know what you mean,'” she said.

During the show, Shruti also revealed she was a rebel from a very young age. Dubbing her parents as the ‘OG’ rebels, she revealed she didn't like going to Bharatnatyam classes so she found a loophole that could have gotten her out of the class at the age of six.

“So my father's teacher was running that class and as everybody knows, my dad is like the legendary Bharatnatyam dancer. At age six, I was in no way going to be cool and legendary or even that interested in Bharatnatyam. My interest was in dancing like Micheal Jackson. So going to that class, I was always told I wasn't as good as dad. And I was just like, 'yeah, no'. This ain't for me. So I saw one girl get chucked out of the class for wearing a dress so I promptly put on a dress the next day. I found my loophole. But for me, I don't look at it as rebellion, I look at it as a child's way of finding a loophole,” she explained.

Also read: Shruti Haasan says she hid relationships earlier but won’t lie that she is single anymore: ‘Disrespectful to my partner’

Shruti followed the footsteps of her parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika to join the film industry. She made her acting debut with Luck (2009) and went on to star in 7aum Arivu (Tamil, 2011), Gabbar Singh (Telugu, 2012), Ramaiya Vastavaiya (Hindi, 2013), Gabbar Is Back (Hindi, 2015), and Vakeel Saab (Telugu, 2021).