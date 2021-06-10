Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Sonam Kapoor admitted Koffee with Karan affected her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor
bollywood

When Sonam Kapoor admitted Koffee with Karan affected her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor

A year after expressing her doubts over whether Ranbir Kapoor would be a great boyfriend, Sonam Kapoor had said that making those confessions on Koffee With Karan had affected her relationship with him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have worked together in Saawariya and Sanju.

Sonam Kapoor had once said that Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, had affected her personal relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. In a 2011 interview, she had said that her statements on the show affected her friendship with her Saawariya co-star.

Sonam, along with Deepika Padukone, had appeared on the show in 2010 and they were asked about Ranbir. Sonam Kapoor had said that she was not sure if he would be great boyfriend.

A year later, Sonam told Filmfare in an interview, "Honestly, I’m so fed up with this whole Koffee With Karan thing now that I don’t want to discuss it. Yes, it has affected my relationship. Some people get away with saying something. Unfortunately, I didn’t and I have to bear the brunt of it."

During the Koffee With Karan episode in 2010, Karan asked Sonam what she thought of Ranbir and she said, “Ranbir is a great friend but I don’t know if he’s a great boyfriend. I have known Ranbir all my life and as a boyfriend, I don’t know, I mean, she (Deepika) did a great job hanging onto him for so long.” Deepika simply laughed and said, “Thank you!” Deepika dated Ranbir for two years before they broke up.

Ranbir had also opened up about the impact that the episode had on his life. It was around the release of Besharam in 2013. During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, a fan asked whom he would like to go on Koffee With Karan with and the actor said, “Koffee With Karan actually started a barrage of negativity in my life, as you must be knowing.” He added that he has no preference and would go on the show with anyone, including ‘Sonam and Deepika together’."

Also read: When Parineeti said all comparisons with Priyanka were invalid

“I didn't expect all of the negativity that came with it. Till today, there is so much of negativity that surrounds me. Certain fans of certain actors turned against me but it is fine. I would probably like to win all of them with my work than with just an interview on Koffee With Karan," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonam kapoor ranbir kapoor deepika padukone karan johar koffee with karan

Related Stories

bollywood

Neena Gupta goes 'arre yaar' in new video, fans want to borrow her earrings

UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 09:13 PM IST
bollywood

Pregnancy, pandemic and panic: Maternal bliss turns traumatic anguish

PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 08:10 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP