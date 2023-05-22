When Suhana Khan said she wanted Shah Rukh Khan to be addressed as her dad at school: ‘I hated attention’

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is celebrating her 23rd birthday on Monday. She is the only daughter of the actor's three kids who is following on his footsteps and is set to make her debut as an actor in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. However, during her growing up years, Suhana was in a dilemma when Shah Rukh would drop her to school and “hated attention”. Also read: Suhana Khan responds after Shah Rukh Khan takes credit for her being ‘well brought up’

Suhana Khan is the only daughter of Shah Rukh Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan's second child. She has an elder brother Aryan Khan, 25, who is all set to make his debut as a writer-director. She also has a younger brother, Abram Khan,

In her first ever interview to Vogue in 2018, Suhana had talked about growing up as the daughter of a superstar. She had said, "I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"But over the time, she came to terms with the reality. I realised if I wanted to hug my dad, he’s my dad—I’m just going to hug him," she said.

Suhana recently featured in her first ever TV commercial as she was chosen as the brand ambassador of Maybelline. Last month, she bagged attention at the Maybelline Squad Reveal event in Mumbai. She graced the stage with Eksha Kerung and Ananya Birla.

Sharing a video of Suhana as a proud father, Shah Rukh had written on his Instagram page, “Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love you my Lil Lady in Red!” Suhana had replied to the post, “Awww love you!! So cute.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON