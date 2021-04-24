When Taapsee Pannu's response to man asking her to speak in Hindi won her applause: 'Should I speak in Tamil and Telegu'

Actor Taapsee Pannu is known for her sense of humour and it was aptly proven when she shut down a person who asked her to speak in Hindi. During a discussion at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in 2019, a man asked her, "Taapsee thoda Hindi mein bhi bolo kyunki Hindi film aap karti ho (Speak in Hindi also as you do Hindi films)."

She replied, "Mai toh pura Hindi mein baat karsakti hun. Mereko yeh nahi pata ki..accha sabko Hindi samjah m aayegi? (I can have the entire conversation in Hindi. I don't know...does everyone know Hindi here?)" and the people shouted "no".

The man persisted, "She is a Hindi actress," to which Taapsee said, "I'm a South Indian actress also. Tamil, Telugu mein baat karoon? (Should I speak in Tamil and Telegu?)". The audience erupted in cheers and applause as she added with a smile, "I want to get to the maximum people".

The Thappad actor later tweeted, “Wow! In hindsight, it was actually a conversation on ‘fire’! Thank you @iffigoa and @maddymatters. My debut there will surely be a memorable one for a lot of us I guess. See you next year :).”

In the recent months, Taapsee has been sharing glimpses from her upcoming projects. One of which is Shabaash Mithu. The movie is based on the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain, Mithali Dorai Raj. Taapsee has been sharing pictures and videos from her cricket practice session. The movie is directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven.

For the biopic, the actor had been training with Nooshin Al Khadeer, Mithali's friend and former colleague. Nooshin taught her Mithali's iconic style. Apart from Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee's has several other films in the pipeline, including Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba, and Anurag Kashyap's sci-fi thriller titled Dobaaraa.