Taapsee Pannu is working on her sports drama Shabaash Mithu..
Taapsee Pannu doesn't regret staying on Twitter, despite it being 'one of the most toxic' social media apps. Here is why

  • Calling Twitter 'one of the most toxic' social media platforms, Taapsee Pannu said that people offering help amid on the platform, the Covid-19 pandemic, makes her believe in the 'power of intuition'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 08:17 AM IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu has called Twitter "one of the most toxic platforms" but added that she finds it beautiful how people are helping each other, free of cost, as the country battles a surge in coronavirus cases.

Taapsee tweeted, "There was something in me that made me stay here inspite of being one of the most toxic platforms of social media. Seeing the timeline filled with support being asked and selfless/agenda free help being offered makes me believe in the power of intuition once again. Beautiful."

Known for voicing her opinions, Taapsee has often used Twitter to express her thoughts about current affairs. However, she has also been trolled as frequently for her views.

In a recent interview, she talked about the effect of trolling on her family and told SpotboyE, “It does affect them because they are not part of the entertainment industry. They are not used to it. But it is a part of my life and they will have to get used to it. I have had conversations with my family on this matter."

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi recites poem on empathy amid the pandemic

However, she added that she won't stop expressing her views and told the entertainment website, "Somewhere, my voice counts. I guess I do command a certain power and influence. That’s why they want to shut me down. I don’t get triggered easily. When I do, I don’t stoop down to the level of the troll. I will never lose my dignity in replying. That’s the basic difference between me and the troll."

Taapsee has been shooting for her upcoming sports film, Shabaash Mithu. It is based on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and Taapsee essays the titular role in the film. For her role, sh is training under coach Nooshin Al Khadeer. She often shares pictures and videos from the sets as well as her practice.


Taapsee has an interesting lineup of movies, apart from Shabaash Mithu. These include Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dillruba.

