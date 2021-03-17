When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school: 'He found my moustache hot'

Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar might be cracking up viewers with their hilarious banter, courtesy of their recent television commercial. But the sight is not new for their fans. The two stars have shared a heart-warming relationship from their childhood days and it has come under the spotlight from time-to-time. While they remained good friends for years, Twinkle once revealed that Karan was in love with him.

Back in 2015, at the launch of Twinkle's first book Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle and Karan took a walk down memory lane, talking about their time as kids when she revealed that Karan had a crush on her and he professed his love for her as well. Karan admitted that Twinkle was the only 'woman' he loved. "Karan has confessed that he was in love with me. I had a little moustache at that time and he used to look at that and say ‘That’s hot, I like your moustache’,” Twinkle said at the launch press conference.

During the event, Twinkle also confessed that Karan attempted to run away from boarding school but was caught before he could make his way out of the gates. "We were at the end of a hill, so I said ‘roll down the hill, get a boat from there and run away’. He rolled down the hill but they caught him and they made him climb back, which took him two hours and they made him an example in the assembly making him stand next to the principal as a fugitive," she recalled.

The incident left Karan so traumatised that he begged his parents to get him removed from the institute. "The principal said ‘Will you do what this boy has done?’ I was made some sort of a guinea pig at that stage and it was the most humiliating experience of my life. And I was all of 12 years old."

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala addresses follower's 'curiosity' on how her boyfriend died

When Karan made his directorial debut, he wanted Twinkle to play Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, Twinkle turned it down, breaking Karan's heart and it eventually went to Rani Mukherji. Today, Karan has directed and produced several blockbusters including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kapoor and Sons while Twinkle has bid adieu to acting and has been focusing on her writing career. Apart form Mrs Funnybones, she has penned Pyjamas are Forgiving and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.