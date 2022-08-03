When Twinkle Khanna told Akshay Kumar to do 'sensible films' if he wanted a 'second child'

Actors Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for over 21 years now. The couple has two children- a son named Aarav whom they welcomed in 2002 and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012. But did you know back in 2016, when the couple appeared together on Koffee With Karan, Twinkle revealed that she kept one condition for Akshay before Nitara's birth. Also Read: Twinkle Khanna gets advice on ‘what not to write’ by Akshay Kumar, he says, ‘I touch her feet...’

On Koffee With Karan Season 5, Twinkle said, “I told Akshay to do sensible films if he wants to have a second child.” Twinkle also revealed that their relationship started as a fling. Twinkle had just gotten out of a long relationship and wasn't ready for a commitment but later the two fell in love and got married in 2001, after living together for a year.

Photos from Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's wedding.

The two first met during a shoot for Filmfare magazine. After their meeting, Akshay developed an instant crush on Twinkle. They have starred together in two films--Zulmi and International Khiladi, both in 1999.

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay talked about Twinkle and said, “Tina (Twinkle) is my best friend. My wife is the best person any man could wish to wake up next to. She holds me up when I’m falling, and puts me down when I’m flying. She makes me laugh when I’m sad and moans when I am sitting idle. Tina is everything to me. She is my reality check.”

Twinkle, who made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995, quit films after a few years – her last film was Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001. She has often said that she did not enjoy her stint in films. Twinkle made her debut as a writer with Mrs Funnybones in 2015. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which was released in 2017, and the fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year.

Akshay will be seen next with actor Bhumi Pednekar in Raksha Bandhan, which is scheduled to release on August 11. Akshay is also a part of Selfiee, which will release on February 24, 2023. The upcoming drama-comedy will also star Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will also be seen opposite Radhika Madan in the Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Apart from Akshay and Radhika, Paresh Rawal will reprise his role from the Tamil original.

