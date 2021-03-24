While on Koffee With Karan, Kareena Kapoor once said she could have a gay encounter with Katrina Kaif

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her honest and frank attitude. Once, when on Koffee With Karan, she spoke about her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's then girlfriend, Katrina Kaif.

Here's how it happened - On Karan's show, in the rapid fire round, Kareena was asked: "At gunpoint if you were forced to have a gay encounter with a woman, who would you prefer it to be?" Without batting an eyelid, Kareena replied that she would have it with Katrina Kaif. "I believe in my family," she added. A shocked Karan and Ranbir Kapoor looked on. Ranbir, in fact, remarked: "I am stuck on sister-in-law."

Kareena and Ranbir appeared on Koffee With Karan in 2014. Katrina and Ranbir allegedly broke up in 2016. The two met while working on their film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009). While it is not known why exactly did the two part ways but reports have for long suggested that there were multiple reasons - compatibility issues being the chief one.

Both moved on - Ranbir has been seeing Alia Bhatt since around the time they began working on their first film together, Brahmastra. Katrina reportedly also found love again-she is rumoured to being in a relationship with Vicky Kaushal.

Kareena, who married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, recently welcomed her second son in February. She and Saif have a four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan.

On their respective work front, Kareena completed the shoot of her film with Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chadha, before going on a maternity break. Ranbir had been working on Brahmastra, when the lockdown came into picture last year. He then began work on Shamshera.

Katrina was to see the release date of her film Sooryavanshi in April last year when coronavirus pandemic broke out. She has, nonetheless, been shooting for her film Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.