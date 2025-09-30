Why CBFC muted word 'guard' in Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari; cut kiss scenes ‘by 60%’

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the new romantic comedy from Dharma Productions, is set to release in theatres this Thursday on the occasion of Dussehra. The Shashank Khaitan film has finally got its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with minimal cuts, but a few modifications. The most puzzling of these is muting the word 'guard', but there is context to it. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

CBFC cuts kiss scene in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in lead roles. According to Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC passed the film with just two cuts. The kissing scenes in the film have been reduced by 60% as per the report. It does not mention the scenes involve which actors or characters.

The other change is slightly more puzzling. The word 'guard' has been muted 'wherever it occurs' in the film, the report states. While many may wonder why such an innocuous-sounding word has been muted, the film uses the word to pass off a similar-sounding Hindi curse word. One such scene occurred in the film's trailer as well, where Varun's character tries to pass off guard for a slur. That is the reason the word has been muted in the film.

All about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is the third instalment of the Dulhania series. Both previous films starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. In this film, Varun and Janhvi play two people trying to fake a romance to make their exes jealous, who are marrying each other. Hilarity ensues as Varun's character falls for Janhvi. The film is releasing on 2 October. The film is clashing at the box office with Rishab Shetty's pan-India action-drama, Kantara: Chapter 1.