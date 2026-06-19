Why is Cocktail 2 an A-rated film? Shahid Kapoor questions CBFC certification for Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon starrer
Homi Adajania's Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon-starrer Cocktail 2 was rated A by the CBFC. But the film's lead had misgivings.
Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, was released in theatres this Friday. The film, which is a spiritual sequel to his 2012 hit Cocktail, was certified A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Shahid questioned why the film was given that rating when nothing in it warranted it.
Shahid Kapoor questions Cocktail 2’s A-rating
In a chat with his followers on social media while promoting Cocktail 2, Shahid assured fans that the film could be watched with families. He said, “Iss film ke andar koi bhi aisi cheez nahi hai jisse aap ko aapati ho sakti hai. I know we have gotten an adult certificate; I am figuring out why. Mujhe nahi samaj mein aaya. Iss film mein teen logon ki kahaani hai. Sabke saath dekh sakte hain. (There’s nothing in this film that you would object to. I don’t understand why we received an A-rating. This is a story of three people that can be watched by everyone).” Shahid also spoke about how he hopes the audience leaves with a large smile on their faces after watching this film.
No lesbian love story or threesome in Cocktail 2{{/usCountry}}
No lesbian love story or threesome in Cocktail 2{{/usCountry}}
For a long time, it has been rumoured that Cocktail 2 will see a budding love story between Rashmika and Kriti’s characters. After watching the film’s trailer, many also caught on to the word ‘threesome’, wondering if the film was about polygamy.{{/usCountry}}
For a long time, it has been rumoured that Cocktail 2 will see a budding love story between Rashmika and Kriti’s characters. After watching the film’s trailer, many also caught on to the word ‘threesome’, wondering if the film was about polygamy.{{/usCountry}}
The team shut down these rumours before release. “There is no lesbian story,” clarified Kriti, while Rashmika chimed in, “I know, we do have that chemistry.” Kriti also added, “We are three straight people, guys. It's only an emotional threesome, not physical.”
Homi had also previously addressed these rumours at the film’s trailer launch, saying, “They (Kriti and Rashmika) definitely get a little cuddly with each other because they are friends. And we just hypothetically thought what if the story was about them and Shahid was the third wheel? And I said I wouldn’t mind making a movie like that.”
About Cocktail 2
Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania, co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films. Shahid plays Kunal in the film, while Rashmika plays Diya and Kriti plays Ally. It tells the story of a long-term couple whose relationship is shaken when a third person enters the fold. The film received mixed reviews upon its release.
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