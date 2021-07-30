Why Shah Rukh Khan decided against scolding Abhishek Bachchan, Vivaan Shah: 'Agar inke baap...'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had once recalled an incident when filmmaker Farah Khan had asked him to talk to actors Abhishek Bachchan and Vivaan Shah for troubling her. In 2014, when Happy New Year cast had appeared on the Kaun Banega Crorepati set, Shah Rukh had said that Farah complained to him about the duo. The show is hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Speaking to Amitabh, Shah Rukh Khan had said, "Ek baar isne (Farah) mujhe bahut complain kiya. Isne kaha ki Abhishek aur Vivaan jo hai dono k dono bahut pareshan kar rahe hain, distracted rehte hain, baat cheet kar rahe hain, tang kar rahe hain. 'Baar baar meri photo leke Twitter pe daal rahe hain'. Bahut tang karte hain Abhishek aur Vivaan isko, toh tum jaake unse baat karo. (Once she complained to me that Abhishek and Vivaan are troubling her, they are distracted, keep chatting, take her pictures and upload them on Twitter. They irritate me a lot so you go and talk to them)."

"Maine kaha nahi Farah bacche hai yaar aese thodei na hota hai yaar, hojayega (It's ok they are children). 'No, today I'm very angry. You go and talk'. Toh Sir, main bada aese kamar kas k pahuch gaya...main bolne ko shuru hua phir mujhe dimaag m aya ki Abhishek Bachchan k jo daddy hai woh Mr Amitabh Bachchan hai. Phir aya ki Vivaan k jo daddy hai woh Mr Naseeruddin Shah hai. Phir mere dimaag m aya ki agar inke baap inko nahi sikha sake toh main kya sikhaunga? (So went to scold them and recalled that Abhishek Bachchan's father is Amitabh Bachchan and Vivaan Shah's father is Naseeruddin Shah. Then I realised if their fathers couldn't teach them, how will I be able to?)."

Happy New Year (2014) is an action comedy film directed by Farah. The film featured Shah Rukh, Abhishek, Vivaan along with Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero in 2018. He will make his acting come back with Siddharth Anand's action drama Pathan. It also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is yet to be officially announced.