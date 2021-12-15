Why Shefali Jariwala feels having grand birthday parties is a waste of money

Not a fan of big birthday parties anymore, actor Shefali Jariwala is keeping it low key, yet having a fulfilling way to celebrate her special day today.

“I’ve stopped partying completely. I didn’t really enjoy anymore. Yes, it’s a night with friends and family. But the money spent and energy gone there is such a waste. We can do so much more,” tells us Shefali, who turns 39 on December 15.

The actor admits she feels much more at peace doing charity on this day and putting her money to good use instead of splurging on throwing a party.

“I feel much more satisfied feeding the needy and donating blood. The reason I want to go out there is not to show people that I’m a charitable person, but I want people to get inspired to do the same,” she adds.

And it’s the last two years of the pandemic that have made her realise that there’s a lot of joy in giving and helping those in need.

“We’re fortunate that we’re in a position to help. Just like I did on my birthday last year, this year too, I’ll be donating blood and we’ve ordered hundreds of blankets so we’ll be distributing them to the needy along with food packets. There are many community fridges in our area, so we’ll stock up those as well with food,” Jariwala shares.

What’s more interesting this year is that not just her, even her family will partake in this activity.

“All my cousins this year are coming over from different parts of the world. They’ve all agreed to contribute and help me celebrate my birthday this way. I’ve strictly told them that I don’t want any gifts and if they want to help me celebrate my birthday, they should contribute to this cause,” the actor concludes.