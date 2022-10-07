Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Why you won’t ‘spot’ Amit Sadh: Audience is evolved, doesn’t care about what time I reach airport, or my clothes

Actor Amit Sadh says initially he too had got himself ‘spotted’, telling the photographers at what he will reach the airport.

Actor Amit Sadh’s short film Ghuspaith Beyond Borders has been making the rounds of film festivals.
ByRishabh Suri

Here, there, everywhere- no, you won’t see Amit Sadh getting papped outside gyms or airports, or any other conventional place where celebs are present. And the reason is he doesn’t connect with it.

He remembers the time around Kai Po Che, when he had tasted massive success and fame. “My life changed overnight, and I didn’t know what was happening. Koi ke raha tha hero hai, koi keh raha tha hero nahi hai, koi keh raha tha one film wonder hai, people were saying a lot of things. I thought and got myself ‘spotted’ too, ki main iss time pe iss terminal gate pe aa raha hoon. I did it one-two times,” he says.

However, the 39-year-old actor, who has since been a part of films such as Sultan and Shakuntala Devi, adds that the audience can see through all these things now. “They are much more evolved now. They know what is happening. Wherever I am today, a lot of people have supported me, and loved me the way I am. That gives me strength,” adds Sadh, whose short film Ghuspaith Beyond Borders has been making the rounds of film festivals.

The actor goes on to also say that as an actor, you cannot create “a false perception”. “Aaj nahi toh kal pakad jaaoge. I try to lead a very simple life. A lot of people would ask me ‘tum kaise survive karoge?’ but I have,” he smiles.

