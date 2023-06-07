'Will get married in Tirupati': Prabhas tells fans at Adipurush event amid dating rumours with Kriti Sanon

The trailer of Om Raut’s Adipurush, which is gearing up for release on June 16, was launched in a grand event in Tirupati on Tuesday evening. The film, which is a modern-day adaptation of Ramayana, features Prabhas in the role of Raghava while Kriti Sanon plays Janaki. Speaking at the event, Prabhas talked about his marriage which has been a topic of discussion. (Also Read | Kriti Sanon reveals Prabhas' reaction to dating rumours after Varun Dhawan's comments)

Prabhas talks about his marriage

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will feature in Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his speech, Prabhas' fans, in the crowd, asked him when he will get married. “Marriage? Someday, I’ll get married in Tirupati only,” Prabhas said. For some time now, Prabhas and his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon have been rumoured to be dating but they have denied the same.

Prabhas spoke about Chiranjeevi

At the event, Prabhas spoke about how actor Chiranjeevi told him he is extremely lucky to be part of a project which is based on Ramayana. “Once, Chiranjeevi sir asked me if I’m doing Ramayana. ‘Yes, sir’, I told him. 'That's your blessing. Not everyone is lucky enough to work on such a project. You've got the opportunity',” Prabhas said.

Prabhas on Om Raut

Adipurush marks the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and director Om Raut. The actor showered high praise on Om and his team for working tirelessly for the last 7-8 months. “After the first glimpse of Adipurush was released, Om and his team worked tirelessly on the final trailer for 7-8 months. They barely slept for an hour or two every night. It was like they fought a war. Om, you’re a rockstar for making this happen,” he added.

Prabhas on Raghava

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On playing the role of Raghava, Prabhas had said in a statement, “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

All about Adipurush

Adipurush, which is believed to be made on a budget of ₹450 crore, was originally shot in Hindi and has been dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film also features Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Saif had also played the antagonist in director Om Raut's last film Tanhaji, which also starred Ajay Devgn.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.