With Kotigobba 3, Aftab Shivdasani is happy to finally get a theatrical release amid the pandemic

With the reopening of cinemas across states, Aftab Shivdasani is back on the big screen in a rush. His latest release is Kannada film Kotigobba 3 , his first theatrical release since the pandemic begun.

“It is a long overdue to go back and enjoy watching movies in cinemas. It is my first film to come in theatres after the lockdown. It is a good feeling and this is very positive step towards getting back to movie watching experience,” shares Shivdasani, who makes his Kannada film debut with the film which also stars Sudeep.

Noting how the cinemas have suffered, the Setters (2019) adds, “It has been a year and half now and it kind of would frustrate anybody. So it is a good thing that people would now get a chance to go out and watch cinemas during this festive season. This is again a restart for all good things.”

Talking about Kotigobba 3, a drama directed by Shiva Kartik which hit cinemas on October 14, the actor says that he is looking forward to a long successful run at the cinemas.

“The reviews audience are good. It is a mass entertainer and people are really enjoying it. And it is also great news for the cinemas, so it is over all a very happy occasion,” he adds.

Sharing his thoughts on making his Kannda film debut, Shivdasani says he does feel happy to tap into a new market.

“I don’t even think it as a debut… of course it is technically my Kannada debut but audiences there also watch Hindi films. It is a different market for you and that’s something exciting. It is a different audience. But I look at it as another film that I have sincerely and passionately on,” he notes.

Ending on a positive note, the actor hopes that the audiences get back to the habit of watching cinemas in theatres again.

“Due to the pandemic and OTT, everyone got into the habit of sitting at home and watching stuff. That has become a culture. Having said that, cinema is cinema. It is a different experience and that is how they have an advantage over OTT. They can’t cant replicate the big screen magic. I hope people do recollect that whole experience and get back to watching movies in cinemas,” he signs off.