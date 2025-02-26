‘Woh koi Avatar nahi bana raha’: Reddit loves Vanga's unhinged response to production house shutting out his actors

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has revealed in a new interview that his film Kabir Singh made life and getting work tough for those who acted in the movie. He was calling out ‘gangs’ of Bollywood, those who shunned him and his crew members from their projects likely because they deemed his movie misogynistic or unsavoury. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh starred Shahid Kapoor.

'We won't work with you'

In an interview with trade expert Komal Nahta, Vanga recalled how a young actor who starred with Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh was told he won't be hired because of his association with Vanga. (Also read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga says Bollywood bashed Animal but praised Ranbir Kapoor: ‘I'm not jealous of him but…’)

“There’s one big production company in Bombay, I don’t want to take the name. It’s not like I am scared but I don’t want to take the name. Ek actor, Kabir Singh mein jo act kiya, wo gaya audition dene office mein. Popular actor from Kabir Singh. Audition dene ke baad bole ki ‘you’ve acted in Kabir Singh, right? We are not casting you. Because you acted in Kabir Singh.’ (An actor, who acted in Kabir Singh, went to an office for an audition. After the audition, they were told, "You’ve acted in Kabir Singh, right? We are not casting you. Because you acted in Kabir Singh)."

'Light lele'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga called out the double standards of those who once advised against working with him, saying they should now tell Ranbir Kapoor the same thing (As he was working with him on Animal). He questioned why these production houses had no problem working with big names like Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, and Vishal Mishra. If they really had the guts, he challenged them to stop working with these stars too.

Vanga added that he advised the young actor not to feel bad as the production house wasn't up to anything great anyway. “They told him, ‘You worked in that film, our company won’t take you.’ I said, ‘Okay, uska company koi Avatar nahi bana raha, lite lele (It's not like they are making the next Avatar. Ignore it).'"

Vanga's take tickled Reddit. Many responded to the video, calling his comment ‘unhinged’. “He does have a point,” read a comment. “🤣🤣 this guy is unhinged,” commented another person. “I may not love his films, haven't even watched them. But, I love his working style and honesty. A person who knows what he is doing and likes to make films. Very few have guts to say like this,” read another comment.

Kabir Singh released in 2019 and was the biggest hit of that year. It starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani and was the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, also directed by Vanga. It was also criticised by many sections for its toxic masculinity and misogynistic tones, something Vanga has not been able to brush off still.