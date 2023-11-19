World Cup Final: Internet thinks Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India speech would do the job

The World Cup Final between India and Australia has caught the attention of the entire country. Australia needs 241 runs to win the final. Amid nail-biting tension, several memes from Bollywood films and characters went viral on the internet. (Also read: Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli as he hits 50; Shah Rukh Khan's kind gesture for Asha Bhosle wins hearts. Watch)

Ranveer Singh's 83 speech

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Chak De! India.

Among these viral memes arrived a scene from the recent sports biopic drama 83, which was shared by the X (formerly Twitter) account of Netflix India. In the scene featuring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, he is seen addressing his team that even though the total run is less, they must have one aim and that is to not let the opponent team score more than 183.

Where is AbRam?

Another hilarious picture had Shah Rukh's entire gang in one picture at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with Shah Rukh seated beside wife Gauri Khan, and Suhana Khan seated beside Suhana Khan in the row below. Many wondered where was AbRam, and the caption read in Hindi, "If the four of them are here then where did they leave AbRam?"

Only Shah Rukh can save us now

Another user said, "Shah Rukh needs to go out there during half time and give these guys a 70-minute speech today. No other way!" The reference was pointed to Shah Rukh Khan's acclaimed sports drama Chak De! India, where he played a hockey coach of the Indian Hockey Team. In the climax, he gives a motivational speech to the entire team where he tells them to seize each and every minute of those 70 minutes of the game. They end up winning the match in the film!

Shah Rukh Khan was seen seated beside legendary singer Asha Bhosle, where his kind gesture won the hearts of many. He was seen clearing the teacup and passing it aside after Asha was done drinking it. Another video from the stadium also appeared on social media, where Shah Rukh greeted Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with a hug. Meanwhile, actor Anushka Sharma stood up and gave husband and cricketer Virat Kohli a standing ovation after he hit 50 runs.

