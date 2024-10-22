New Delhi, Hollywood has never been on her agenda but Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan says she wants to stand in the same frame as her idol Meryl Streep and maybe also explore working in Korean dramas. Would love to share screen with Meryl Streep, explore K-dramas: Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor was addressing a session at the NDTV World Summit 2024 - The India Century on Tuesday.

"Language is not a barrier today. I have never really pursued any dreams to go to Hollywood. It has never been on my agenda. But never say never.

"I'm a huge fan of Meryl Streep, I'd want to stand in the same frame as her. Anything is possible. Who knows, maybe, a Korean film? I'd love to explore K-dramas, everyone's watching them," Kareena said at the event.

There is a "huge craze and respect" for Indian movies globally, said the actor who shot her last release "The Buckingham Murders" in the UK.

"Our films are true to our culture and heritage. They are authentic. We love our song and dance, drama, action and our films are enjoyed in our languages. That's also what sets us apart.

"We enjoy Korean and French cinema, but we still enjoy dancing to 'Naatu Naatu' at Oscars stage," said the actor, referring to the live stage performance of international dancers on the hit Telugu track which won the best original song Oscar last year.

From praising her "Crew" co-star and Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh for putting India on "global billboards" to praising "Laapataa Ladies" as India's official Oscars entry, Kareena said she wants people to watch more Indian films in Indian languages.

"Diljit is true to his roots... 'Laapataa Ladies', a journey of two women, has put India and its stories on the map. Our films are being watched in Indian languages. Our language is very easy to understand. You would understand our films so much more via OTT which have subtitles. I'd like to say try watching our films in our language and enjoy them," she added.

Like cinema, Indian fashion is also having a "great moment" internationally.

"Indian fashion has evolved, be it films or red carpets. India is having a great moment for the fashion industry. They are finally getting their due. Designers like Amit Aggarwal and Manish Malhotra are using Indian artisans to the core which is grabbing global attention. The saree, bandhni, our colours...

"All of this grabs attention globally whether it is at Cannes or IIFA. India is having such a great fashion moment. There are so many designers opening stores around the world. It's no more just about Indians wearing sarees. Everyone and every race wants to wear beautiful colourful sarees and lehenge," Kareena said.

The 44-year-old said friend and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra "sold so many lehengas" when the outfit worn by her in the song "Bole Chudiyan" from the 2001 film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." became popular.

Asked what her go-to garment was, she said: "Salwar-kameez is home. I love it, I look best in it, and I'm most comfortable in it."

Besides, she spoke about the success of "Crew", a women-led heist comedy. Also starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon, the film has grossed over ₹100 crore at the box office.

"There's nothing really that women can't do. It was believed that only heroes can do heist films. In 'Crew', we showed we can do it too."

What would be her advice to young girls of today?

"Saying no shouldn't make you feel you are not confident. No means no. No is an answer that should always be something that should be reassuring rather than making you feel underconfident," she said.

Kareena, who will next be seen in the action thriller "Singham Again", was also asked to comment on the issue of pay disparity in the film industry.

"If a film is not worthy for me, my character or myself, I won't do it," she said, adding she is trying to "make it" to the ₹1,000 crore club.

At the event, she revealed that "The Buckingham Murders" will start streaming on Netflix from November 8.

