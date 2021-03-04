Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Yami Gautam exclaims 'Oh God' at UP woman divorcing her bald husband who lied to her about it
Yami Gautam exclaims 'Oh God' at UP woman divorcing her bald husband who lied to her about it

Yami Gautam has reacted to the news reports of a woman from Uttar Pradesh, who has filed for divorce from her bald husband. This was also the story of a character she played in Bala.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Yami Gautam with Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala.

Yami Gautam had quite the expected reaction to a news article she came across. A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut is seeking a divorce from her husband after finding out that he is bald. Yami played the same character in her hit film, Bala.

Sharing the news piece, Yami wrote, "Oh God" and tagged the director of the movie, Amar Kaushik. Her followers were also left laughing at her reaction.

As per a report in Deccan Herald, the woman has alleged that her husband kept his wig on at all times after their marriage and she found out the truth only a year later.

"I could not know that he was bald for almost a year, he never took off his wig. His family members knew but none of them told me about it," she said. The woman added, "I feel humiliated before my friends. I cannot live with him any longer.

The officials at the Family Counselling Centre said they have tried their best to get the woman to make peace with her husband but she would not listen. "We have given the couple another date. Hopefully, by that time the wife will change her mind," said an official.

In Bala, Yami played a TikTok star who gets wooed by Ayushmann Khurrana's charming salesman. He keeps her in the dark about his baldness during their courtship period but she finds out the truth soon after their wedding. She leaves his house and demands a divorce for him.

In the end, Bala realises that to earn respect from his wife or the community, he has to first learn to respect and accept himself for who he is. He ends up becoming a motivational speaker, inspiring other men to also stop running after superficial things such as good looks.

The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar as a confident young woman who guides Bala in his journey to self-love.

