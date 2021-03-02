Yami Gautam opens up about a road accident that impacted her IAS dream: 'Car sped away without stopping'

Back in August 2020, Yami Gautam opened up about a prolonged neck injury. She took to Instagram and revealed that an accident impacted her life, including her ability to work out. At the time, Yami shared a detailed post about how yoga had helped her. The actor has now opened about the cause of the injury in detail.

In a recent interview, Yami revealed that the neck injury was caused due to an accident she was involved in when she was in college. The actor recalled she was on her two-wheeler, riding on a highway when she was hit by a car.

"It happened one morning when I was heading to the university in Chandigarh. I was on the highway riding my two-wheeler when the car ahead gave the wrong signal. The driver signalled that she would be going right, but instead, turned left and knocked me down. The car sped away without stopping. It was very quick and too sudden to register what had happened. I am thankful that I was wearing my helmet. I was unable to move and could have been run over by another passing vehicle. However, a man pulled over and helped me get back on my feet," she told Bombay Times.

Also Read: Malaika's throwback post for mom' birthday, Karisma sends her love. See pics

While she did not suffer external injuries owing to her layered winter clothes, she suffered a neck injury owing to the accident. "I had no scars and bruises, however, the accident left me with an internal injury. The doctors told me it was a fracture in the neck. At that point, I realised how serious the injury was, especially when they told me that I would never be able to work out in my life. Back then, I wanted to be an IAS officer," she recalled.

Given her profession, Yami revealed the injury resurfaced from time to time. She had been trying to avoid a relapse of the pain but during the lockdown, she turned towards yoga which has helped her with the injury. Elaborating the reason behind opening up about her injury on social media, Yami said she wanted to urge people to not judge anyone based on their appearances.

"Someone might appear fit, but you don’t know whether they are deficient in something. Everybody has their own battles to fight. Subjects like these are something that we are very scared of addressing. We are all apprehensive of sharing such things, but I took a step ahead. I want people to read it and connect with it," she said.

Yami was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny, which released on Netflix in 2020. The actor will soon appear in Bhoot Police. She is also a part of Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

yami gautam Topics