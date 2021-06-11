Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yami Gautam looks stunning in new pictures from wedding with Aditya Dhar, see here

Yami Gautam looked absolutely gorgeous in new pictures from her wedding that were shared online. She tied the knot with Aditya Dhar last Friday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Yami Gautam makes for a stunning bride in these new photos from her wedding.

Actor Yami Gautam looked every bit gorgeous in new pictures from her wedding with her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar doing the rounds online. She was seen in her bridal look in the unseen photos from the intimate outdoor ceremony.

Yami wore a crimson silk saree with gold work on it, and a matching dupatta on her head. Her jewellery included a choker, maang tika and a pahadi nath to pay homage to her Himachal Pradesh roots.

In one of the pictures, Yami was seen flashing a wide smile, while the other seemed to be a more candid shot.

Yami and Aditya got married at her farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on June 4. The wedding was a low-key affair, with only their ‘immediate family’ in attendance. Their wedding planner, Gitesh Sharma, earlier told Mid-Day that the couple did not want a ‘larger-than-life, glamorous wedding’ but a traditional one instead.

“They got married in front of a deodhar tree. The mandap was decorated with marigold flowers and banana leaves, with a gold-and-white theme running across the décor. After the wedding, there was a small reception in the evening with family members. The mehndi was held in the courtyard,” he said. The wedding was followed by a traditional lunch or Mandi dham.

Yami got high praise from fellow Himachali actor Kangana Ranaut, who shared a picture from the wedding on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh.”

Last Friday, Yami and Aditya broke the news of their wedding with identical Instagram posts. Along with the first photo of themselves as newlyweds, they shared a quote by Rumi and added, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.”

Meanwhile, Yami has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Bhoot Police, A Thursday and Dasvi.

