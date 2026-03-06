Yami Gautam reacts to 'liking' a clip shading Kriti Sanon for Zee Cine Awards win: It may have been clicked accidentally

She said that she has never been a part of "cheap PR tactics." "Never in my life have I resorted to cheap PR tactics. I have always focused on my work and moved on. In the world of clickbait, it’s tempting for even dignified social media portals to harp on this and turn it into coffee-table gossip. But I would hope they would consider that I have earned a better reputation than that," she added.

Yami wrote that celebrities get tagged in multiple posts every day. She said, "It has come to my notice that I apparently ‘liked’ a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award function reference like any other tag. It isn’t true and was definitely not done consciously; if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally."

Actor Yami Gautam has issued a clarification after a section of the internet reacted to her 'liking' a video shading Kriti Sanon for her win at the recently held Zee Cine Awards. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday night, Yami said that it isn’t "true and was definitely not done consciously", adding that "it may have been clicked accidentally."

"I have no PR team, have respectfully cleared my stance on entertainment award shows long ago, and remain focused on my work (folded hand emoji), concluded her post.

What happened that led Yami to issue a statement At the event, Kriti Sanon won Best Actress for her role in Tere Ishk Mein over other nominees. A section of the people online said Yami deserved it for her role in Haq. Next, a video shading Kriti for her win emerged on Instagram, and Yami liked it. The video showed a happy Kriti flaunting her Best Actress award after the win. It is edited with Yami stating in a previous THR India interview, “You try everything, and it still doesn’t work. So, I’ve stopped seeking any kind of validation. If I get that award, then I am a good actress, and otherwise, I’m not. Nothing like that.”

The video ended with the question “Is it fair?” referring to how Kriti got the award over Yami. A person wrote, “How insecure is Yami? She has always been shading others openly.” A comment read, “Why so much hate on Kriti winning the award? Award Kriti ko mile ya Yami ko, both are deserving (whether Kriti wins it or Yami, both are deserving).”