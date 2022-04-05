Yami Gautam remembers jail inmate who prepared notes on career options for his daughter: 'His story stayed with me'

Yami Gautam, who will be seen as a cop in her next film Dasvi, has shared the story of a jail inmate that has stayed with her. Parts of Dasvi, which is set to release on Netflix on April 7, were filmed inside Agra Central Jail. Yami had also joined her co-stars Abhishek Bachchan, and Nimrat Kaur as they held a screening of the film for 2000 prisoners of the jail last week. Also Read| Yami Gautam says her Instagram account is ‘probably hacked’: 'Please be aware'

During the filming, prisoners indirectly approached the team of Dasvi to send their messages or get the stars' autographs. Yami said while she did not keep these messages as taking any character home can be overwhelming, there is a story of a jail inmate that has stayed with her.

She told India Today, “There was particularly one inmate, his story kind of stayed with me. I didn’t even meet him. But he sent his register just for an autograph and with a picture of his daughter. And it had written notes which he prepared for his daughter, who is a teenager. And it had different career options - if she wants to become an IAS officer, this is what she needs to score in 12th, and so on and so forth. If she wants to join the army, this is the procedure. And if she wants to become a banker. .. and of course, that has happened at the library. I am sure that’s where he had gathered all the information.”

The actor said that though they couldn't interact with the inmates, the story made her acknowledge that there's so much more to their situation. She said, "We never know what somebody’s story is and you know what’s happening in someone’s life. Right now, of course, we couldn’t interact with the inmates. But whatever little stories that you get to know as actors, as humans, you don’t even realise there’s so much happening around."

Dasvi is a social comedy that highlights the importance of education. The story revolves around Abhishek Bachchan, a rustic politician, Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who finds himself in jail and decides to clear his 10th exams while in prison. Yami plays a Haryanvi police officer Jyoti Deswal, while Nimrat Kaur is seen as Bimla Devi, Chief Minister and Ganga Ram’s wife.

